In his fifth season, Moses Moody has become an essential part of the Golden State Warriors.



From his shooting ability to his defensive poise on the perimeter, Moody has become a versatile asset for Golden State and will be crucial in their quest for a title.



Despite dealing with swelling in his left hand after offseason surgery, as he works back to his best form, should Golden State consider starting him?



Small ball is not what it used to be in the NBA

The Warriors prefer to play smaller and faster, but the average height in the NBA isn’t what it was ten years ago. The Warriors lack elite perimeter defenders, and Moody has proven to be a capable option when defending the point of attack.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Making Moody the starting shooting guard would give the Warriors more size to set the tone early while having playmakers around him, leaving him open for good shots.



Moody is the fourth-youngest Warriors player to reach 300 career three-pointers and has played the 4th most games off the bench with 20+ points and at least five three-pointers made.

Expect Moody to start this upcoming road trip

While coming off the bench or as a sixth man is currently a good fit, it could be improved, especially with the lack of a playmaker next to Moody when he’s not starting. In the NBA, everyone wants to start, but Moody remains highly professional about his role and performs at a high level whenever his number is called.



Coach Steve Kerr praised Moody as the player of the game against the Suns because of his two-way efforts. If he’s not going to start regularly, playing him significant minutes is a positive sign for the Warriors.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

He’s hitting 50% from three-point range through six games and defends as well as anyone on the roster not named Draymond Green.



Eight of the next nine games will be on the road, which will be tough on the veterans, and this stretch likely means Moody will see time as a starter.