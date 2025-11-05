A victory for the Golden State Warriors as they beat the Phoenix Suns to stay undefeated at home.



Stephen Curry led with 28 points, while four other Warriors players scored in double figures.



The Warriors expanded their lead to 25 points in the first half through strong execution, limiting turnovers and seamless scoring in transition, resulting in a commanding win.

Chef Curry returned to form against the Suns

After back-to-back tough losses, Curry took full responsibility as the team leader. He described the loss against Indiana as a “look in the mirror” type personal performance and made sure to return to his best form against Phoenix.

Unfortunately, Curry has been battling a cold but played through it, making five threes while exploiting the young Suns’ defense by opening lanes and creating good looks for his teammates.



Due to his cold, Curry will sit out the next game against Sacramento.

The second unit finally arrives for the Warriors

The Warriors’ bench finally showed its potential, totaling 63 of the team’s 118 points. Their lack of playmaking off the bench is due to all their playmakers being in the starting five.

Staggering Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green with the second unit could make a big difference going forward, as it did against the Suns.



When Draymond connects with Buddy Hield and Moses Moody, it becomes contagious, setting a tone that could transform the Warriors’ bench from one of the worst in the league to one of the best, especially while awaiting the return of De’Anthony Melton and potentially Seth Curry.

Curry will not play against the Kings

A 25-point lead built by the Warriors was slightly threatened by a 24-8 run from Phoenix, which cut the deficit to single digits. A lackluster effort down the stretch was stopped by Moody’s strong fourth quarter performance, his second 20+ point game this season.



This is the first game of a back-to-back for the Warriors, and with Curry and possibly Butler out against the Kings, it’s hoped that Moody will see significant time in the game plan.