Spurs’ international superstar could be the next face of the NBA

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Recently, a significant topic of discussion has been the transition from the old guard to the new in the NBA. Stephen A. Smith took to First Take explaining that he doesn’t believe the face of the NBA can be an international player. While the league would prefer to embrace a young, American-born talent as its face, the game has expanded internationally, leading to the best players now being global rather than solely from the United States.

Currently, the top three players on the MVP leaderboard are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada), Nikola Jokic (Serbia), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece). All of these players are international stars, and the potential top talent is only in his second season.

This could be Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s NBA

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is making a significant impact in the league, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game. His exceptional skill set suggests that he has the potential to become an all-time great and the face of the NBA for the next generation.

During the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Wembanyama showcased his talent while playing for his hometown team. He averaged 17 points, 10.7 rebounds, and two blocks per game, shooting 43% from beyond the arc. Wemby’s impressive performance helped the France national team reach the gold medal finals against the United States, where they ultimately fell short.

Wembanyama exhibits a professional demeanor that clearly indicates he is an ultimate competitor, dedicated to being the best in the league. Coupled with his skills at all three levels of the game, his potential is unparalleled and may reach heights we have never witnessed before.

The NBA has become increasingly globalized, as evidenced by events like the regular-season game between the Spurs and Pacers held in France, highlighting the league’s growing international presence.

Continued international growth in the NBA

With stars like SGA, Jokic, and Giannis expected to have nearly another decade of exceptional basketball ahead, the search for the next face of the league may prove to be mere smoke and mirrors.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the development system overseas continues to thrive in comparison to the “one-and-done” style prevalent in the United States, international players are poised to not only dominate the league but also fill entire rosters in the next decade.

The 2024-25 season features a record-tying 125 international players from a record-tying 43 countries across six continents. Over 75% of the NBA’s social media followers are from outside of the U.S. and the league generated a record 26 billion video views across their social platforms this season, up 22% compared to last year.

This significant growth may be the resurgence the NBA needs, as diverse styles of international play become more integrated into the league.