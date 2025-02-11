Raptors’ newly-acquired star wing signs lucrative extension

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Toronto Raptors are officially making Brandon Ingram a part of their long-term building process. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Ingram has agreed to a three-year, $120 million extension from Toronto before he even played a game for them.

This move indicates that they are willing to make him and Scottie Barnes the main two pieces to focus the rebuild around. Toronto has a lot of promising young players on the payroll as well such as Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett, and Ingram becomes the veteran star to be built around.

Ingram was acquired by the Raptors last week with Kelly Olynk, Bruce Brown, one first-round pick and one second-round pick heading to the New Orleans Pelicans. Toronto needed an additional playmaker and a guy who can create his own shot while scoring at will, and they were able to land Ingram to be that guy.

Ingram has only played 18 games this season due to injuries. He is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. The Pelicans dealt with significant injury trouble this year and are well out of playoff contention with a 12-41 record, which is second worst in the NBA.

The Raptors have had a daunting season themselves with a 16-37 record, but they hope that keeping Ingram around for the long haul will help accelerate the rebuilding process and get the Raptors back into playoff contention down the road.