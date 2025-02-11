Mavericks’ star guard selected as replacement for the All-Star Game

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In light of recent developments with the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving has been selected to replace Anthony Davis in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. When the reserves were announced, many fans and analysts felt it was a “snub” not to include a talent like Irving in such a high-profile event such as the All-Star Game.

Kyrie Irving will be representing Mavericks best he can

Irving has averaged an impressive 24 points per game, shooting 40% from three-point range with a true shooting percentage (TS%) of 59%. His commitment to the art of basketball is widely recognized, establishing him as one of the league’s most dedicated players. Since his rookie season, Irving has sent shockwaves through the NBA, becoming one of the most influential and idolized players of his generation.

This selection marks Irving’s ninth All-Star appearance, solidifying his status as a veteran in the league at only 32 years old, with many more seasons of impactful basketball ahead. Currently, the Mavericks hold the eighth seed in the Western Conference. With Davis sidelined due to an abdominal injury, Irving will be at the forefront for the team in the near future.