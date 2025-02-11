Lakers’ newest superstar builds chemistry en route to win in debut

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Following shockwaves of one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NBA history was the long-awaited debut of the newest star in Los Angeles, Luka Doncic. LeBron James and Doncic shared the floor for the first time, making magic and cruising to a 132-117 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are forming a connection

Doncic scored 14 points, contributing five rebounds and four assists. The Lakers dominated the first quarter, scoring 37 points, led by James and Doncic, who each scored 12 points, while Austin Reaves added eight. Doncic quickly began building chemistry with his new teammates.

The Lakers looked like a well-oiled machine in the first half, going into halftime with a 25-point lead. James emphasized to Doncic that there’s no need to fit in; instead, he should “fit out.” He made sure Doncic understood that he should play his game, and the team will adjust accordingly.

Lakers played incredible defensively

There were concerns about the Lakers’ defensive performance, but those doubts may have been addressed in their first game with Doncic on the floor. The Lakers held the Jazz to just 21% shooting from beyond the arc in the first half, and their lead grew to 34 points through three quarters. With 11 steals and 19 turnovers committed by Utah, the Lakers showcased a strong defensive effort.

Doncic appeared active on the defensive end, which may have affected his offensive shooting. He finished his debut shooting 35% from the field and just 14% from three-point range. Nevertheless, his engagement and communication on defense could have set a positive tone for the team.

Banners could be on the way in Los Angeles

The Lakers’ performance against Utah was impressive, showcasing the sixth-best net rating in the league, especially considering it was just their first game pairing Doncic and James together.

Doncic is expected to be sensational for Los Angeles, and the combination of his talents with the strong defense the Lakers provide will aim to secure another championship banner for one of the most successful teams in league history.