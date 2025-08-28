Is this LeBron James’ last dance with the Lakers?

As the Los Angeles Lakers aim to contend for an NBA championship sooner rather than later, improving the roster has become a top priority for the front office.



The additions of Marcus Smart, Jake LaRavia, and DeAndre Ayton each address specific weaknesses the Lakers faced last season. While the team appears retooled, questions remain about how competitive they can truly be.

The Lakers are shifting focus

LeBron James, a 21-time All-Star, is currently in the final year of his contract with the Lakers. Going on eight seasons spent with the franchise, he has delivered one championship but has also experienced several disappointing playoff exits.



As James approaches his 41st birthday in December, it seems the Lakers are preparing to transition to a future led by Luka Doncic once James’ contract concludes.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Last season, LeBron averaged an impressive 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds while playing 70 games for two consecutive seasons. Although he still has plenty left to contribute, the Lakers are shifting their focus, making it likely that James could request a trade if the team doesn’t show promise in the first half of the season.



His no-trade clause allows him to dictate his future destination by listing his preferred teams.

Farewell season for LeBron in Los Angeles

It is reasonable to assume that this will be the final season LeBron wears a Lakers jersey. Rich Paul, his longtime agent, has mentioned that LeBron would appreciate a farewell tour to celebrate his contributions to the game.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

However, there has been no official discussion regarding this as the season approaches, leading to speculation that it may not take place with the Lakers.



Should James decide to change teams, the new organization must be prepared for the spectacle that comes with his presence.