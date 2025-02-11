Lakers could sign veteran center through buyout market

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have a real center problem. Currently, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko are their only healthy centers after they sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks to acquire Luka Doncic and the trade for Mark Williams with the Charlotte Hornets fell through.

The Lakers could target free agent Alex Len

With the trade deadline already passed, the only avenue for Los Angeles to make a significant addition is through the buyout market, and the options at center are limited. However, a new veteran option may have become available for them to swoop in and grab as their new center.

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

12-year NBA veteran Alex Len has hit the buyout market after spending this season with the Sacramento Kings. He initially announced his intention to sign with the Indiana Pacers but reversed course after Indiana signed Jahlil Okafor.

Forbes’ Evan Sidery noted that Len and the Lakers have a mutual interest. Len could be an impactful veteran presence for the Lakers and most importantly provide them with a serviceable big man.

Len could have a big opportunity with the Lakers

Len played 36 games with the Kings this season but averaged just 7.2 minutes per game. He holds career averages of 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, splitting time with the Suns, Hawks, Wizards, and Raptors along with the Kings in his career.

If he were to sign with the Lakers, it is unclear what kind of role he would have with them, but it would likely be his biggest opportunity in quite some time given the dire situation Los Angeles is faced with. He would fulfill a massive need for them and make their roster much more complete than it is as currently constructed.

Len could sign with a new team at any given moment, and the Lakers should aggressively pursue him to fill in a big need.