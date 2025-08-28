Lakers: Building a championship team around Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have quietly entered a new era since trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic in February. In the 28 games played with Doncic, he averaged 28 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, leading the Lakers to an 18-10 record.



This offseason, the Lakers have made considerable efforts to enhance the roster’s depth and defense. However, with co-star LeBron James turning 41 in December, the question remains: Are the Lakers prepared to contend for a championship this season?

Are the Lakers and LeBron separating in the near future?

Doncic has expressed his ambition to bring championships to the Lakers, aiming to establish himself as a Lakers legend and one of the most elite players in NBA history. Now 26 years old, Doncic is entering the prime of his career, and it would be wise for the Lakers to equip him with everything needed to become a contender for the next decade.



Accelerating this process may require reevaluating LeBron’s role with the team. While their basketball IQs are exceptional, both players are ball-dominant and lack defensive prowess.

Expectations indicate Doncic will serve as the primary playmaker, but will James be willing to exert more effort defensively and sacrifice certain statistics to play off the ball for the ultimate goal of winning a championship?



This is a challenge James should be ready to take on, but if it doesn’t translate into winning basketball, one might anticipate that the 21-time All-Star could look for a change outside of Los Angeles.

Roster improvements this offseason

The Lakers made significant moves this offseason to improve their depth.



They added DeAndre Ayton, a career average of 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, and a former #1 overall pick, along with Marcus Smart and Jake Laravia. Laravia shot 42% from beyond the arc last season on 3.8 attempts, but seeks to increase his shot attempts this coming season.

He stated, “I’m trying to take it to the next level by maintaining that percentage while also increasing my attempts per game. Playing alongside LeBron [James] and Luka [Doncic], who have such gravitational pull on the court, will help me achieve that.”



The addition of Smart was unexpected, but his perimeter defense, along with his experience as a former Defensive Player of the Year, will be crucial for the Lakers as they aspire to make a deep playoff run. Returning to the team are Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Dalton Knecht, all of whom are entering their prime.



It is reasonable to expect that they will improve statistically and defensively while playing alongside Doncic.

Is this a championship team?

The Lakers are undoubtedly contenders in the West with Doncic and James, but winning a championship requires two additional months of commitment, with all players focused on the same goal. There should be no motives to pursue contract incentives or distractions from media attention related to anything other than winning the NBA championship.



With LeBron’s future uncertain and both he and Doncic sharing heavy minutes on the court, the Lakers could be at a disadvantage against faster-paced teams in the West. Additionally, the depth of the Lakers remains a concern. Last season, the second unit ranked 28th in offensive rating and 29th in points per game when the starters were off the floor.

Although Smart is a solid addition, the Lakers must improve their defensive depth, particularly given their ranking in the bottom 10 for overall defensive rating, opponents’ three-point percentage, and points allowed in the paint.



Addressing these issues will be vital to building a championship-caliber team around Doncic.



Since James will become an unrestricted free agent after this season, the team might find it beneficial to wait until next offseason when a significant contract slot will open up, assuming James departs. Replacing James with multiple strong defenders seems to be the path toward championship glory for the Los Angeles Lakers.