Lakers new blockbuster mock trade creates historic pairing

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of Luka Doncic marks a significant shift towards a younger roster, paving the way for a future that mitigates reliance on LeBron James, whose substantial $52.6 million contract is set to expire after the conclusion of the 2025-26 NBA season.



A provocative trade idea put forth by Dan Angell of Sports Illustrated proposes a deal that could dramatically alter the NBA landscape: the Lakers would send LeBron James and his son Bronny James to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the multifaceted Jimmy Butler along with a coveted first-round pick from Golden State, set to be included in the 2028 draft.

Lakers’ youthful movement

This hypothetical trade strategically aligns with the Lakers’ ambition to transition into a more youthful era. While LeBron remains a dominant force on the court, posting impressive averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game, he is now 40 years old.



Acquiring Butler—who, at 36, contributes solid offensive stats with averages of 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game—would provide the Lakers with a reliable third star to join Doncic and burgeoning talent Austin Reaves.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Although Butler’s contract, totaling $121 million, is significant, it has a shorter duration compared to LeBron’s deal, allowing the Lakers to clear salary cap space after the 2026 season. Moreover, the value of the 2028 draft pick cannot be overstated; it offers essential flexibility for constructing a competitive roster centered around Doncic during his peak years.

By parting ways with LeBron, the Lakers potentially sacrifice not only his on-court talent but also his unparalleled leadership and marketability, both of which are invaluable to the franchise’s identity and branding.

Will the stars align in Golden State?

On the flip side, the Golden State Warriors would welcome LeBron James—a four-time NBA champion and one of the sport’s all-time greats—into their ranks. Teaming him with Stephen Curry creates a historic superstar tandem that would delight fans and pundits alike, maximizing Curry’s championship window.



The combination of Curry’s sharpshooting and LeBron’s all-around game would pose a formidable challenge for any opponent. Adding Draymond Green to the mix would further solidify this trio, making a pursuit of an NBA Finals appearance seem inevitable.

While Bronny James represents a developmental prospect, his inclusion maintains the compelling narrative of a father-son duo in the league, adding an emotional layer to this potential trade. Parting with Butler, known for his two-way prowess, alongside a valuable future draft pick, poses a significant risk.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

If the LeBron-Curry partnership fails to yield a championship, the Warriors could find themselves without essential pieces for their future. From a financial perspective, the trade is feasible, given that Butler’s and LeBron’s contracts are comparable in value.



This deal would allow the Lakers to gain both cap flexibility and a critical draft asset, while the Warriors are banking on the allure of star power to boost their roster’s championship aspirations.



Yet, LeBron’s no-trade clause and his deep-seated loyalty to the Lakers complicate matters, making this trade improbable unless he explicitly seeks a change of scenery.

A trade for the ages

Ultimately, this trade proposal seeks to find a delicate balance between immediate competitive viability and long-term planning for both teams. Nevertheless, the emotional implications and strategic risks associated with moving LeBron—one of the greatest players in NBA history—may overshadow the potential benefits.

Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

This intriguing proposal sets the stage for an exciting discussion about legacy and the pressures that will influence decisions in the latter stages of James’ remarkable career.



It suggests that he may have only a few important moments ahead to strive for something truly significant, heightening our anticipation for what’s to come.