Pacers reportedly shopping athletic backup forward in trade talks

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers will have some big decisions to make at the trade deadline. At 26-20 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, the team will want to add to a roster that reached the conference finals last season, but it could come at the cost of some key bench players.

The Pacers are shopping Obi Toppin

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Pacers have included backup forward Obi Toppin in trade talks. Toppin is in his second season with the Pacers after being traded there by the Knicks following the 2022-23 season and he signed a four-year, $58 million deal to remain in Indiana this past offseason.

“They have discussed Obi Toppin, who makes $14 million next season, with other teams leading into the deadline, though there hasn’t been much traction in those conversations, according to league sources,” Katz wrote.

Toppin, 26, has primarily come off the bench for the Pacers this season and is averaging 9.8 points and 3.9 rebounds on 53% shooting from the floor and 35% from three. Toppin has been a solid athletic wing for them off the bench, but considering that he is only playing roughly 19 minutes per game and is not an imposing defender, getting off that contract could benefit Indiana.

Toppin will come with a decent-sized price tag

Teams that need a forward who can leak out on fastbreaks and provide quick offense could use him, but he certainly won’t have a cheap price tag thanks to the contract. When the Knicks traded him in 2023, he went for two second-round picks. That type of price will likely be asked for him again, and possibly an established rotation piece as well.

The Pacers have been looking to retool parts of their team with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam being the clear top guys on the team. Bennedict Mathurin has also received tons of interest on the trade market and could be on the move if Indiana receives a mind-blowing offer.

As of now, it is unclear what direction the Pacers will go in at the trade deadline, but Toppin is one of the many intriguing pieces they have to offer if they wish to upgrade the roster around their two All-Stars. The deadline is set for Feb. 6, so they have less than a week to make a decision on Toppin’s future with the team.