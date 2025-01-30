Pacers’ efficient bench scorer drawing tremendous trade interest

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin could be a hot commodity in the trade market, but it won’t come cheap. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that Mathurin is “being monitored by nearly every team seen as a buyer at the deadline.”

The trade deadline is set for Feb. 6, and while there aren’t many eye-popping names on the trade market – with the exception of De’Aaron Fox and Jimmy Butler – Mathurin could be one of the more sought-after players if the Pacers make him available for trade.

The Pacers are currently floating in the middle of the pack of the Eastern Conference with a 26-20 record and are the fifth seed. They have certainly taken a step back from their Eastern Conference Finals run last season but still feel as though they can be competitive with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

Trading Mathurin is not a guarantee given their situation, and therefore they will only trade him if they get blown away with an offer. Woike added in his report that Indiana is a “player it values while trying to recoup the first-round pocket spent on Mathurin” in any potential deal.

Mathurin could help a number of contending teams

Mathurin has started in 39 of 44 games played this season with the Pacers and is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 36.4% from three. Contending teams in need of a wing who can score in bunches will certainly make a push for Mathurin.

The Pacers haven’t indicated that any sort of retool is forthcoming, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some pieces get shifted around as they try to make their team better suited for the playoffs. If they get a good offer before the deadline, there is a non-zero chance that Mathurin will be dealt elsewhere.