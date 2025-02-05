Suns struggling to find a trade partner for aging star guard

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns are in a tricky situation at this year’s trade deadline, and despite numerous attempts to trade Bradley Beal, it is becoming more and more likely that the aging star guard will remain in Phoenix past the deadline.

The Suns have been trying to trade Bradley Beal ‘for weeks’

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Get Up, the Suns have been desperately trying to trade Beal and acquire Jimmy Butler in a massive blockbuster, but to no avail so far.

“The Suns have been trying for weeks to turn Bradley Beal into Jimmy Butler. To pair him with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. That is what the Suns have wanted, that is what Jimmy Butler has wanted. That is not what Brad Beal wants, and he has no trade clause, and they have reached a loggerheads. They have tried almost every team in the league from what I can understand,” Windhorst said (h/t Bleacher Report).

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The big caveat that has gotten in the way of Phoenix in trade negotiations is his lucrative contract. He is currently set to make over $53 million next season with a $57 million player option after the 2025-26 season. Additionally, Beal has a full no-trade clause on his deal, another unappealing factor for teams in negotiating.

Beal’s performance has been solid this season but way below the standards he was once held to. In 36 games with the Suns this season, he is averaging 17.1 points and 3.4 assists on 49% shooting from the floor and 40% from three. For his contract, one would like for him to perform closer to an All-NBA level.

The Suns are having an underwhelming season

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Suns, they are looking to make upgrades to their roster but are willing to sacrifice some of their core pieces to do it. Jimmy Butler has made it clear that he wants to be traded to the Suns, and Phoenix has indicated that they are also listening to potential deals for superstar Kevin Durant in order to land Butler.

The big three of Beal, Durant, and Devin Booker have not panned out as well as they would’ve liked this season. They are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 25-24 record, which is incredibly underwhelming given the expectations that were placed on them at the start of the season.

Ultimately, the Suns have just two more days to make a move that involves Beal, and time is running out for them to find a team that is willing to be a suitor for Phoenix.