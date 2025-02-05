76ers have two veteran bench pieces drawing significant trade interest

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to begin the process of selling their team and trading away some of their veteran pieces. On Tuesday, they traded Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks for Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick, and more trades involving some of their depth players could be on the horizon.

76ers’ Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond drawing trade interest

According to NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, veterans Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon are now drawing interest on the trade market. The two players were brought in by Philadelphia this offseason to give them elite bench depth, but they have both missed time with injuries this season along with the rest of the team.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Drummond, 31, could be one of the more sought-after big men on the market thanks to his rebounding prowess. In 28 games with the 76ers this season, Drummond is averaging 7.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. He has made 16 starts this season thanks to Joel Embiid missing a lot of time, and he has shown that he can still be an impactful presence down low.

Teams that need centers or additional rebounding will certainly be in the mix for Drummond. Additionally, Drummond would come at a relatively cheap price thanks to his age and limited offensive game, though he could end up being a valuable acquisition for whoever makes a trade for him.

Eric Gordon is still an impactful bench piece at his age

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Gordon, meanwhile, is much closer to the end of his career at 36 years old, though he is still performing effectively. In 36 games with the 76ers this season, Gordon is averaging 7.3 points and shooting 42% from three-point range.

Despite his older age, he still provides high-level scoring off the bench and can knock down threes at a high rate with efficiency. Teams in search of additional bench scoring are sure to be in pursuit of Gordon, as he can instantly elevate some teams’ bench units from solid to elite.

Gordon and Drummond have a good chance to be dealt at the deadline, and they both could provide a gear impact for a different team if they are dealt elsewhere within the next day.