Hawks linked to 76ers star forward as potential trade target

The Atlanta Hawks will need to make a move if they want to compete in the Eastern Conference this year. Currently, they are 23-27 and ninth in the East standings, but they are without young standout forward Jalen Johnson for the rest of the year.

The Hawks are among the teams interested in Paul George

The team is likely to be in the market for some forward depth, especially after the loss of Johnson depleted their depth at that position. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey suggested a big name that is linked to the Hawks, as he reported that Atlanta has expressed interest in possibly trading for Paul George.

“There was a belief that George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey could form the NBA’s best big three,” Pompey wrote. “But so far, the trio has been the league’s big incomplete, playing a total of only 10 games together. And sources tell The Inquirer that the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors have expressed interest in acquiring George ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.”

George, who is 34 years old and in his 15th NBA season, signed a mega deal in the offseason for four years and $211 million. However, both he and the 76ers have been significantly underwhelming. George is averaging just 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists and has played in just 30 games as he has had injury problems.

The 76ers have rarely had their big three on the court at the same time this season, and as a result, they are struggling with a 19-29 record and 11th in the Eastern Conference. In their latest game, without both Embiid and George, the 76ers relinquished a 26-point lead to the Boston Celtics and lost at home in crushing fashion.

George is unlikely to be moved by the 76ers

It is unlikely that George will end up getting traded, as the 76ers made such a hefty financial commitment with the belief that he can be the missing piece to winning a championship. Philadelphia likely doesn’t give up on the dream before one full season is complete, but after the stunning Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster, nothing can be ruled out.

The Hawks would actually benefit greatly from adding George from a basketball standpoint. He is an elite shot-creating wing who is also a plus defender, and he could form a formidable scoring combination with Trae Young.

Of course, the contract and the injury history are two major caveats to making a trade for him, and Atlanta might not want to take such a big risk unless they truly feel confident that they can compete for a title with Young and George. Ultimately, time will tell if Philadelphia pulls the plug and Atlanta swoops in to make a surprise acquisition.