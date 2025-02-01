Bucks continue aggressive pursuit of Bulls’ superstar guard

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks could undergo some big changes at the trade deadline, as it is clear that they are a tier below some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference despite having Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They are in hot pursuit of a superstar guard who could give them one of the best trios in the league.

The Bucks are in hot pursuit of Zach LaVine

According to Forbes’ Evan Sidery, Milwaukee remains engaged with the Chicago Bulls regarding a trade for Zach LaVine.

“The Bucks remain in aggressive pursuit of Zach LaVine,” Sidery posted on X. “Milwaukee is willing to include Khris Middleton and draft compensation in discussions with the Bulls. If LaVine indeed ends up in Milwaukee, it will likely happen with multiple facilitating teams involved.”

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

LaVine would give the Bucks a deadly scoring backcourt with Lillard as well as a top third scoring option who can light it up on any given night. This season with the Bulls, LaVine is averaging 24.0 points and 4.8 assists per game on 51% shooting from the floor and 44.6% from three.

He is having his most efficient season yet, but the Bulls are struggling to be competitive in the East with a 21-28 record and being the 10th seed. Despite them being in contention for at least the play-in tournament, the Bulls clearly need a retool and a way to get off of LaVine’s lucrative contract.

Swapping Middleton for LaVine should be a great trade-off for the Bucks

Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

LaVine is set to make just over $43 million this season, so the Bucks would need to make the salaries as close as possible in a deal. As Sidery noted, Milwaukee is willing to offer Khris Middleton, who is making $31 million this season, has dealt with injury problems this year, and is still trying to find his All-Star form after returning to the court.

A deal involving Middleton and some draft capital could work, but only if they get other teams involved in the deal. From a basketball standpoint, LaVine would be a big upgrade over Middleton, and should be a trade-off that would make the Bucks a fearful opponent in the East once again.

The trade deadline is Feb. 6, so the LaVine sweepstakes are sure to heat up in the coming days, with many contending teams making a push.