Zuffa Boxing signs media rights deal with Paramount

We got some major combat sports breaking news this morning in the world of Boxing. UFC CEO Dana White and HE Turki Alalshikh alongside TKO have been working on securing a broadcast partnership for their new promotion and this morning, it was announced who they’ll be partnering with.

Shouldn’t come as any surprise that Zuffa Boxing has found it’s home with Paramount. Of course, Paramount just signed an exclusive deal to be the home of the UFC for the next 7 years with a $7.7 billion deal. In the official announcement this morning, it was announced that the deal with Paramount will be for five years.

It was also announced that the plan is for there to be 12 cards during the first year. Combining that with the 43 expected UFC cards to also be on Paramount and it seems like Paramount is going to be the place to be if you’re a combat sports fan. In a press release, both White and Turki Alalshikh commented on the partnership.

Dana White commented: “I’m excited to bring great boxing events to a global audience. There are millions of boxing fans that will now be able to watch competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport. Paramount will be the home for UFC and boxing fans to watch the greatest fights in combat sports.”

HE Turki Alalshikh said: “This partnership with Paramount reinforces our vision to redefine the way viewers consume boxing. More fight fans will now have access to watch some of the most exciting boxers around. We have seen the proof that the appetite is there, this is the future for live boxing coverage and will ensure the sport continues to thrive.”

White also gave an interview with CBS that you can view in it’s entirety here.