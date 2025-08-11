BREAKING: UFC signs new deal with Paramount and CBS ending the PPV model starting in 2026

A massive story behind the scenes this year for the UFC has been their media rights deal. The biggest MMA promotion in the world’s deal with ESPN is up at the end of the year and there has been a lot of questions surrounding where they’d end up signing.

Last week, it was announced that fellow TKO brand WWE signed an exclusive deal with ESPN and that got many thinking that the UFC might end up staying at the World Wide Leader in sports. However, Dana White announced this morning a historic deal that is taking the UFC to Paramount and CBS. White’s full comments can be viewed below.

Breaking News ?UFC has a new home in 2026 only on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/FUQjemPnBS — danawhite (@danawhite) August 11, 2025

A huge nugget of news is that the PPV model is officially going away for the UFC starting next year. Fans will be able to enjoy the fights without having to pay for a PPV. For years, the costs of PPVs has continuously gone up to nearly $100 for a numbered card and now fight fans will be able to enjoy those cards without having to pay that premium.