What’s next for Jack Della Maddalena after huge win at UFC 299?

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday on the main card of UFC 299, we saw a big time welterweight matchup. Jack Della Maddalena (17-2) was looking to remain unbeaten inside the octagon as he took on former title challenger Gilbert “Durninho” Burns (22-7).

Entering the bout, the game plans seemed rather obvious for both men. Gilbert Burns needed to get the fight to the ground while Jack Della Maddalena needed to keep things standing. Both men had success with that through two rounds. However, Burns’ takedowns and control seemed to put him ahead on the scorecards.

Entering the final round, it felt like Della Maddalena needed a finish. He went all out to start the round, but then Burns got a big takedown. With just over a minute left in the fight, Della Maddalena forced a scramble and got back to his feet. After getting to his feet, he launched a knee that landed flush on the chin of Burns.

Burns went crashing backwards and Della Maddalena pounced. The fight was waved off and Della Maddalena pulled off the come from behind win at UFC 299.

What’s next after UFC 299?

After the fight was over, Della Maddalena had one name in mind and it’s a name that surprised many listening. Della Maddalena called out the undefeated sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov. Rakhmonov is undefeated and he’s finished every opponent that he’s ever faced. Nobody is calling him out, but Della Maddalena wants that shot.

He wants the UFC to book the two against each other in a title eliminator. When the rankings come out this week, both men should be in the top five so it makes all the sense in the world. In regards to the callout, Rakhmonov had the chilling response that you can see below.