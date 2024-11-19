UFC rising prospect resembles a ‘young Conor McGregor’

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Analysts believe the UFC has found their next superstar – and he’s only two fights in. UFC lightweight Mauricio Ruffy set the tone for the UFC 309 main card, putting on a show for the sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd with a unanimous decision victory over James Llontop.

Just two fights into his UFC career, the highly-touted prospect has already received comparisons to the industry’s biggest star. And after another exciting victory, the resemblance has become more striking.

Who is Mauricio Ruffy?

Fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ruffy is a member of the Fighting Nerds collective, a burgeoning gym that has taken the MMA world by storm. He proudly reps stereotypical nerd glasses alongside Caio Borralho (No. 6 ranked middleweight), Carlos Prates (No. 13 ranked welterweight), Jean Silva, and Bruna Brasil, as they collectively dominate any opponent standing across from them.

Credit: Jason Silva-Imagn Images

At 28 years old, Ruffy boasts a professional record of 11-1 with ten knockouts. He appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, where he secured both a last-minute knockout and a UFC contract.

“One Shot” Ruffy made an emphatic first impression in his first UFC fight, knocking out Jamie Mullarkey in the first round at UFC 301. He received high praise from UFC president Dana White, who described his performance as “one of the best UFC debuts of all time.”

Ruffy has received comparisons to UFC legend Conor McGregor

Through his first two UFC fights, Ruffy has displayed a unique fight style reminiscent of only one fighter before him. During his first-round beatdown of Mullarkey, Veteran Analyst Din Thomas compared the rising star to “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

“I’m making comparisons tonight,” Thomas said during the broadcast. “I said it yesterday when I heard there was something special about this Ruffy kid and when I look at him now, I’m making a comparison to a young Conor McGregor. The way he is piecing this guy up, the way he’s so accurate in his instincts, it reminds me of a young Conor.”

Entering the UFC octagon for the second time against Llontop, Ruffy continued to reflect shades of Mystic Mac. Comfortably settled in a familiar karate stance, the Brazilian hopped lightly on his feet with his hands low as he hunted down the Peruvian.

Credit: Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Showcasing elite precision and timing – trademarks of the McGregor skillset – Ruffy effortlessly countered the offerings of his opponent, dropping him twice throughout the bout. Fully in rhythm, he landed a devastating no-look uppercut in the second round that sent Llontop careening to the canvas.

During the pay-per-view broadcast, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan reiterated the comparison by saying “he looks like a giant Conor.”

Through his first two UFC fights, Ruffy is 2-0 with a knockout and decision, directly emulating the results of McGregor’s first two fights with the promotion in 2013.

While the Brazilian has quite a long way to go before he reaches the heights of the Irish icon, he’ll settle for an opportunity to climb the rankings in the meantime. After his win at UFC 309, Ruffy challenged the No. 12 ranked lightweight, Benoit St. Denis.