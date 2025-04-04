PFL World Tournament First Round Recap: Featherweights

Last night, the PFL World Tournament kicked off from Orlando, Florida with two weight classes on display. The featherweights and welterweights took center stage with sixteen fighters looking to punch their ticket to the next round. The featured featherweight matchup featured 2023 champion Jesus Pinedo (24-6-1) against former Bellator title challenger Adam Borics (19-3).

It was Pinedo’s first fight since he became the PFL champion back in 2023. Pinedo picked right up where he left off in 2023 stopping Adam Borics in the first round with an incredible performance. Pinedo will now meet a familiar foe in the next round as he’ll take on the man he defeated for the title in 2023, Gabriel Braga (16-2).

Braga survived an early scare against Canada’s Frederik Dupras (8-2) and submitted him in the first round to get this next fight with Pinedo. The two fought twice in 2023 with Braga winning the first fight and Pinedo winning the second matchup by TKO.

Tae Kyun Kim (11-1) kicked off the action last night by submitting Nathan Kelly (11-4) in the first round. The other featherweight matchup saw Movlid Khaybulaev (22-0-1) win a controversial split decision over Jeremy Kennedy (19-6). With that, the next round of the PFL World Tournament is set.