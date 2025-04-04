UFC Vegas 105 Main Event Preview and Prediction: Josh Emmett – Lerone Murphy

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Vegas 105, we are going to see a matchup between two top ten featherweights. Former interim title challenger Josh Emmett (19-4) is back as he looks to become the first man to defeat tenth ranked Lerone Murphy (15-0-1).

Starting with Emmett, this is his first fight since December 2023 when he viciously knocked out Bryce Mitchell. Injuries have kept Emmett outside the octagon but arguably the division’s biggest puncher is back. Emmett is 6-2 in his last eight fights with the only losses coming against Yair Rodriguez and Ilia Topuria.

Lerone Murphy fought to a draw in his UFC debut back in 2019. Since that draw, he’s gone a perfect 7-0 inside the octagon. He’s getting his second main event tomorrow night coming off wins against Dan Ige and Edson Barboza. He’s hoping to pickup the huge win that could inch him closer to title contention.

UFC Vegas 105 Prediction

While Josh Emmett has solid wrestling and that’s his base, we know him for his striking and his vicious power. I’m expecting him to stand and trade with Murphy tomorrow night, but I think it would be wise for him to mix things up to keep Murphy guessing.

If Emmett doesn’t threaten any takedowns, Murphy can stay on the outside and rely on his technique. Murphy is the longer fighter and if his shots are coming down the middle, I think he’ll frustrate Emmett throughout the fight. However, if Emmett is able to mix things up well and work his way inside, it only takes one shot to end the fight.

We saw Dan Ige drop Lerone Murphy and Josh Emmett’s power is on another level. So, what’s my pick for UFC Vegas 105? I think from a technical standpoint, you have to give the advantage to the better overall striker in Lerone Murphy. However, my gut tells me that Emmett will find his way inside at some point and when he does, that’ll be the end of it.

Prediction: Josh Emmett by TKO