PFL World Tournament First Round Preview: Welterweights

Tonight on ESPN 2, the PFL World Tournament kicks off from Orlando, Florida. We will see two weight classes in action tonight as 16 fighters will look to punch their tickets to the semifinals, one step closer to the $500,000 prize and the title of World Tournament Champion. The main event of tonight’s card features the welterweights.

Former Bellator champion Jason Jackson (18-5) will be taking on Andrey Koreshkov (28-5). Starting with Jason Jackson, this is his first fight since he lost the Bellator title last June. That loss snapped an eight-fight win streak which included stopping Yaroslav Amosov to become the Bellator champion.

Koreshkov made his PFL debut last year after winning five fights in a row. He lost his first bout to Magomed Umalatov (17-1) but bounced back against Goiti Yamauchi last June. Speaking of Umalatov, he was considered by many to be the favorite entering this World Tournament. However, last year’s runner-up failed to make weight this week and has been removed from the tournament.

He was supposed to face Logan Storley (16-3) but has since been replaced by Joseph Luciano (10-2). The full bracket for the welterweights can be viewed below.