UFC booking Ian Garry – Daniel Rodriguez

The UFC has finalized a fun matchup in their welterweight division. ESPN Deportes was the first to report earlier this afternoon that Irish sensation and undefeated prospect Ian Garry (11-0) would be getting a big bump in competition as he takes on Daniel “D-Rod” Rodriguez (17-3).

The fight will take place at a UFC event on May 13th. For D-Rod, he’s going to be looking to bounce back after his last performance. Rodriguez took on tough veteran Neil Magny back at a Fight Night in November. Prior to that fight, Rodriguez had won four fights in a row.

Magny proved to be too much for D-Rod and Rodriguez was submitted in the third round of their fight. Since making his debut inside the octagon, Rodriguez has gone an impressive 7-2 which includes wins over the likes of Kevin Lee, Mike Perry, and Li Jingliang.

UFC Fight Night

Ian Garry said after his last win that he wanted a step up in competition and that’s exactly what the promotion is giving him. This is quite the sizable jump for Garry. Garry just fought earlier this month on the prelims of UFC 285 against Kenan Song.

In that fight, Song hurt Garry bad in the first round. Garry was dropped and needed to face a little adversity. He was able to fight through that adversity and came back strong. Ultimately, Garry was able to secure a third round TKO.

That win moved Garry to 4-0 inside the octagon. If he’s able to defeat D-Rod in May, it should only be ranked contenders from here on out with Garry. A true test and a big fight for the Irishman.