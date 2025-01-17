UFC 311 Main Event Preview and Prediction: Islam Makhachev – Renato Moicano

Let’s try this again. In the main event of UFC 311, we are going to see a lightweight title fight that came together earlier today. Lightweight champion and current P4P king Islam Makhachev (26-1) is set to face “Money” Renato Moicano (20-5-1). Originally, Moicano was supposed to face Beneil Dariush while Makhachev was supposed to face Arman Tsarukyan.

However, Arman Tsarukyan suffered a back injury and had to pull out of the title fight. Renato Moicano made championship weight this morning and he was ready to step in after winning four straight leading up to this weekend. He had a tall order in the form of the champion.

Islam Makhachev is looking to make history at UFC 311. He is looking to become the first lightweight champion with four successful title defenses. He was coming off his submission win over Dustin Poirier last June and tomorrow night, he’ll look to run through Moicano.

UFC 311 Prediction

Renato Moicano has been on an incredible run. He had the label of a journeyman, but he’s really turned some heads over his last four fights. He dominated Benoit Saint-Denis and he came back from nearly being finished by Jalin Turner. He’s tough as hell and he’s not going to go down easy tomorrow night.

That said, I think there is a Grand Canyon sized gap in terms of the skills between these two. Everywhere the fight goes tomorrow night, Islam Makhachev is going to have a big advantage. Renato Moicano’s toughness is what’s going to keep him in this fight for as long as it lasts.

That said, ultimately Makhachev is going to get ahold of him and once he does, I think the grappling strength advantage is going to be very apparent. Might not be in the first round, but Islam Makhachev is going to win this fight by submission to retain his UFC lightweight title.

Prediction: Islam Makhachev by Submission