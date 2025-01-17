BREAKING: Arman Tsarukyan out of UFC 311, Renato Moicano to face Islam Makhachev

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 311 has taken a massive hit. While preparing for his rematch and title shot against Islam Makhachev (26-1), Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) sustained an injury and is out of the main event. The promotion found out earlier today and started working on a replacement fight for the lightweight champion.

Red Corner MMA was the first to report the massive news this morning. This is a huge hit as it was viewed as the two best lightweights skill for skill in the world going head-to-head in a rematch for the lightweight title. Now, this rematch is going to have to wait as Tsarukyan heals.

UFC 311 Update

Stepping in to face Makhachev is 10th ranked Renato Moicano (20-5-1). Moicano was set to face Beneil Dariush earlier on the PPV main card but now he’ll step in to face the lightweight champion and he’ll get the chance to dethrone the current P4P king.

Moicano was never that successful inside the octagon when he was fighting at 145 pounds, but after he moved to lightweight, his career turned around. After a short-notice loss to Rafael Dos Anjos in 2022, Moicano has won four fights in a row and now due to the injury to Tsarukyan, he gets a shot at the lightweight title.