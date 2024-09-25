UFC 310 adds Nick Diaz – Vicente Luque

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Let’s try this again. Today, MMA Mania was the first to report that at UFC 310 in December, the leader of the Nick Diaz Army will make his return to the octagon. Nick Diaz (26-10) is set to make his return as he takes on the very dangerous Vicente Luque (22-10-1). This fight was originally scheduled for UFC Abu Dhabi, but the fight was called off shortly before.

Starting with Luque, he’ll be looking to bounce back after his loss to Joaquin Buckley earlier this year. At the end of 2021, Luque had scored a win over Michael Chiesa which was his fourth win in a row and his octagon record was 14-2.

He was right in the title picture and then he ran into Belal Muhammad. Luque lost a decision and then he was brutally knocked out by Geoff Neal. After taking a year off, he returned with a win over Rafael Dos Anjos before losing to Buckley at UFC Atlantic City.

UFC 310

The announcement of Nick Diaz’s return earlier this year came completely out of left field. Diaz last fought in September 2021 where he was stopped by Robbie Lawler in the third round. Prior to that, Diaz hadn’t fought since 2015 when he had a No Contest against Anderson Silva.

In his prime, Diaz was one of the very best in the world. He had a close battle with Carlos Condit for the interim welterweight title and he also lost a title fight against GSP. Diaz is a former Strikeforce champion and he’s still one of the UFC’s biggest fan-favorites. There will be a ton of fans watching this return.