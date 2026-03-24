Jake Paul said yesterday that MVP would announce the full card for their first MMA show on May 16th today and he held true to his word. Going down at the Intuit Dome in Los Angelas on Netflix, MVP is bringing a banger of a card with them.

The card features a triple headliner with Ronda Rousey – Gina Carano, Francis Ngannou – Philipe Lins, and Nate Diaz – Mike Perry. Last week, we learned about a fun welterweight matchup between Jason Jackson and Lorenz Larkin. This morning, the entire card was announced and you can view it below.

Some of the noteworthy matchups added included Junior Dos Santos – Robelis Despaigne and Muhammad Mokaev – Adriano Moraes. Personally, I’m incredibly excited for the lightweight matchup between KSW champ Salahdine Parnasse and TUFF lightweight champion Kenneth Cross. MVP did a great job building this card and I’m personally really looking forward to the Netflix card in May.

We are continuing to prove that MVP and Netflix can create blockbuster live experiences that bring together fans and fighters from everywhere to create the biggest nights in sport. This is what we do @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/jpYjYSMcSd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 24, 2026