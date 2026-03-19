MVP continues to fill out their first MMA card that goes down on May 16th. The card features a triple headliner with Ronda Rousey – Gina Carano, Francis Ngannou – Philipe Lins, and Nate Diaz – Mike Perry. Now, we know of a fourth fight that’s been added to the card.

MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin first reported this week that former Bellator welterweight champion Jason Jackson (19-6) will be taking on longtime veteran Lorenz Larkin (27-8, 2 NC). It’s expected that more fights are going to be added to this MVP MMA card on Netflix.

Starting with Jason Jackson, this will be his first fight since losing a very close split decision to Thad Jean last year in the PFL World Tournament. Admittedly, I didn’t know that his contract was up, but apparently he is done with the PFL for now and he’s made his way over to this Netflix card.

Standing in his way will be Lorenz Larkin. Larkin’s last couple of combat sports appearances were with Karate Combat with his last MMA fight coming in 2024 in Bellator. He actually ended his Bellator run with back-to-back first round finishes. This should be a really fun matchup for the card.