We got some major MMA breaking news this morning and the news came out of left field. Netflix and MVP announced that combat sports legends and mixed martial arts pioneers Ronda Rousey (12-2) and Gina Carano (7-1) would be coming out of retirement for an MMA bout.

RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO

Saturday May 16

Saturday May 16

LIVE only on Netflix

The matchup is set to take place on May 16th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angelas. It seemed in recent months that Ronda Rousey was teasing a combat sports return, however many believe that if she ever returned, she’d return to the UFC.

That was not in the cards and instead, she’ll be fighting under Jake Paul’s MVP promotion. Per Ariel Helwani, the fight will take place at 145 pounds and it will be inside a hexagon-like cage just like the one that Carano and Rousey fought in during their Strikeforce days.

Rousey hasn’t fought since her first round loss to Amanda Nunes back in 2016. That loss came on the heels of her shocking knockout loss to Holly Holm. Rousey said that she would never return to action, but in recent months, she talked about falling in love with the sport again while training. Now, she’s back.

She’ll be taking on another MMA legend in Gina Carano. Carano hasn’t fought in over sixteen years. The last time we saw her fight was in her superfight against Cris Cyborg where she lost in the first round. After not being medically cleared for her next fight, Carano retired. However, both women are back headlining Netflix’s first ever MMA show.