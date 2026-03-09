avatar
March 9, 2026

Jake Paul’s MVP promotions is having it’s first MMA card in May which is headlined by Ronda Rousey – Gina Carano. Today, the promotion announced a big time heavyweight fight that’s being added to the card featuring one of the biggest names in the sport.

MVP Signs Francis Ngannou

Former UFC heavyweight champion and PFL Super Fights heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou (18-3) will fight on the card and he’ll be taking on former PFL heavyweight champ Philipe Lins (18-5). Lins hasn’t fought in about two years after the UFC didn’t re-sign him when his contract was up.

He will make the walk to the MVP cage on May 16th having won four-fights in a row. It was surprising to me that he never found a home with either RIZIN or PFL after his UFC contract came up especially with a winning streak. Nevertheless, the 40-year-old is back and he’ll be taking on Ngannou.

Last week, Ngannou and the PFL parted ways after nearly three years. The former UFC champ only fought with the promotion once capturing the Super Fights heavyweight title against Renan Ferreira back in 2024. Many wondered if he’d potentially make his way back to the UFC after the release but instead, he’s fighting for Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions.

avatar
By Daniel Cunningham
My name is Daniel, and I love MMA. My goal is provide the best possible coverage of the MMA ... More about Daniel Cunningham
Mentioned in this article:

More about:

Add Empire Sports Media as a preferred source on Google.Add Empire Sports Media as a preferred source on Google.

0What do you think?Post a comment.