Jake Paul’s MVP promotions is having it’s first MMA card in May which is headlined by Ronda Rousey – Gina Carano. Today, the promotion announced a big time heavyweight fight that’s being added to the card featuring one of the biggest names in the sport.

BREAKING: Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins added to the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card.



The first-ever MMA event on Netflix. Buckle up ? #RouseyCarano

Saturday, May 16

LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/vBHyDktBYQ — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 9, 2026

MVP Signs Francis Ngannou

Former UFC heavyweight champion and PFL Super Fights heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou (18-3) will fight on the card and he’ll be taking on former PFL heavyweight champ Philipe Lins (18-5). Lins hasn’t fought in about two years after the UFC didn’t re-sign him when his contract was up.

He will make the walk to the MVP cage on May 16th having won four-fights in a row. It was surprising to me that he never found a home with either RIZIN or PFL after his UFC contract came up especially with a winning streak. Nevertheless, the 40-year-old is back and he’ll be taking on Ngannou.

Last week, Ngannou and the PFL parted ways after nearly three years. The former UFC champ only fought with the promotion once capturing the Super Fights heavyweight title against Renan Ferreira back in 2024. Many wondered if he’d potentially make his way back to the UFC after the release but instead, he’s fighting for Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions.