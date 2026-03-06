The PFL and Francis Ngannou (18-3) have officially parted ways. Mike Pendleton first reported the news this morning. Three years ago, the promotion signed Ngannou who left the UFC while still being the heavyweight champion of the world. It was a massive deal when Ngannou signed, but the deal failed to live up to the hype.

BREAKING: @PFLMMA is releasing superstar heavyweight Francis Ngannou



Ngannou departed the UFC to join PFL in 2023 with a game-changing contract. He was chairman of PFL Africa, won a PFL SuperFights Title in 2024.



Full story with PFL statement up now on @sherdogdotcom… — Mike Pendleton (@MP2310) March 6, 2026

During Ngannou’s three years with the promotion, he only fought once and that was in October 2024. He stopped Renan Ferreira in the first round of their fight. During his three-years with the promotion, he had two boxing matches with world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Being able to box is a big reason why Ngannou left the UFC and signed with the PFL. However, I’m sure the promotion expected to get much more out of Ngannou. Ngannou and UFC CEO Dana White have their issues, but with how bad the UFC’s heavyweight division is, one has to wonder if Ngannou will make his way back to the octagon.