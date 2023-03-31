Logan Paul believes Nate Diaz is ducking their boxing match

Logan Paul is prepping for WrestleMania this weekend in Los Angelas, however, he’s got his eyes on returning to the boxing ring. Paul hasn’t been in the squared circle since he had his exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in June 2021.

The social media star sat down with Ariel Helwani ahead of WrestleMania this week and revealed that he was in talks to return to boxing. In fact, he said a deal was close with another big time combat sports star in a fight that would’ve generated a ton of PPV buys.

Paul revealed that as recent as this week, he thought he was close to a deal to box Nate Diaz. Diaz completed his UFC contract last year and has been shopping his options since. Everyone has thought he would end up in a boxing ring next, but an opponent hasn’t been finalized.

Logan Paul says he had a deal to fight Nate Diaz that he thought was all but locked in … and then found out just days ago it wasn’t. pic.twitter.com/hMNQIKB9mM — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 31, 2023

Diaz ducking Paul’s boxing challenge?

Logan Paul said that his team was willing to pay Diaz a ton of money to box him. The seed for their matchup was already planted back when Jake Paul fought Tommy Fury. Logan Paul cut a promo mid-fight calling out the Fury family. Diaz in return called out Paul on Twitter.

From there, talks began regarding the two stepping in the ring together. Paul said he believes that Nate Diaz is ducking him because he won’t accept the fight which offers Diaz incredible terms. Diaz’s team told Paul that he might be taking a different fight instead.

While things might’ve stalled for now, it’s clear that there might be a path for Nate Diaz and Logan Paul stepping in the ring against each other soon.