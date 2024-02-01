Israel Adesanya teases UFC 300 return

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

With each passing day, it feels like we are getting closer and closer to finding out the main event for UFC 300. The promotion has already announced some amazing fights such as the BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. However, to this point, we have yet to hear what the main event will be.

Dana White has teased that the main event will be massive and you have to imagine that a title will be on the line. When you look across the UFC’s landscape, there are a few fighters who really move the needle on a superstar level. Fighters like heavyweight champ Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-3).

Jones is currently recovering from a torn pec as well as elbow surgery so we know he’s not a possibility for April. While McGregor really wanted to be on the 300 card, the current target for his return is June for International Fight Week against Michael Chandler. While White said that fight’s not done, McGregor announced the fight himself on New Year’s Day.

That leaves The Last Stylebender. After losing his middleweight title to Sean Strickland last September, Adesanya took a little break from the sport after being the most active champion over the past few years. Stylebender has ramped up his training and today, he teased a return at UFC 300 on his personal Instagram.

Israel Adesanya's recent Instagram story hinting that he may be on #UFC300 ? pic.twitter.com/b1yu4PTxzt — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 1, 2024

UFC 300

Just a couple of weeks ago, Dricus Du Plessis (21-2) defeated Strickland to become the middleweight champion. DDP was originally the desired opponent for Adesanya last September, but DDP wasn’t healthy enough to fight so Strickland got the fight and spoiled the party. There is some serious heat between DDP and Adesanya that goes back to their African roots.

The two had a very heated face-off after DDP defeated Robert Whittaker last July to earn his title shot (As seen above). Adesanya has been vocal about wanting to fight Du Plessis and it seems like the fight is coming together. DDP did take some lumps and was pretty swollen up after the Strickland fight.

He admitted being extremely interested in UFC 300, but it would come down to if he could be ready in time. My assumption is that the promotion is pushing hard for this given the need for a star-studded main event. I think were getting close to an announcement regarding the main event, and as of now, my money is on DDP – Adesanya headlining the April card.