UFC 300 adds BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway

UFC 300 added a major fight tonight. Dana White took to social media to announce a couple of fights that have been added to the card. The main fight that was announced was a BMF title fight between current belt holder Justin Gaethje (25-4) and former featherweight champion Max Holloway (25-7).

BREAKING NEWS:#UFC300 will have Jim Miller vs Bobby Green and Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway for the BMF Title at Lightweight pic.twitter.com/Cx1rbuWKfo — danawhite (@danawhite) January 17, 2024

The first time the BMF title came around, White said that it was a one-off belt and it wouldn’t be defended. However, in it’s second iteration, it will be defended. Justin Gaethje won the title when he knocked out Dustin Poirier last July at UFC 291 with a brutal head kick.

That win seemed to line up Gaethje for a title shot at the undisputed lightweight championship. However, with Islam Makhachev not available until the summer, Gaethje pounced at the opportunity to take on a fellow legend in former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

UFC 300

Max Holloway had a sensational 2023. After losing his third fight to Alexander Volkanovski in 2022, “Blessed” took some time and then returned at UFC Kansas City last April where he took on Arnold Allen. It was a competitive fight, but Holloway won a comfortable decision.

Then, he went to Singapore and faced off against The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung. It was an absolute war and it ended with Holloway knocking TKZ out cold in the third round. Holloway is in a bit of limbo at 145 while Volkanovski is the champion.

He’s flirted with going up to lightweight in the past with him having fought Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship in 2019. However, after losing to Poirier, he moved back down to 145. Now, he’ll move back up and challenge for the BMF title at UFC 300. This should be a helluva fight.