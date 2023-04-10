Is Jorge Masvidal really done after UFC 287?

Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Gilbert Burns (red gloves) fights Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 287, we saw a big time welterweight matchup that could’ve had title implications. Miami’s own Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-17) was looking for one of the biggest wins of his career as he took on former title challenger Gilbert Burns (22-5).

Heading into the bout, Masvidal said that he could retire with a loss. Entering Saturday night, Masvidal had lost three fights in a row with none of them being extremely competitive. His goal has always been capturing the UFC welterweight title and another loss would’ve ended those dreams.

When the fight started out, I really liked the way Masvidal was looking. He was fighting very composed and was investing heavy in leg kicks. His patient style likely threw Burns off who was looking for him to start incredibly fast. Entering the final seconds of the first round, I had Masvidal winning.

However, Burns got a big takedown and landed elbows in the final seconds which made it tough to score. Unfortunately for Gamebred, the next two rounds were not. Burns mostly dominated the next two rounds on his way to winning a decision at UFC 287.

Is UFC 287 really it for Gamebred?

After the fight was over, Masvidal had his gloves off and held them in his hands. He thanked his fans and Miami for the journey and said that he was hanging up the gloves. Masvidal pointed to not having the same feeling he used to have when stepping into the octagon. He also talked about the money he’s made.

After the interview concluded, Masvidal threw his gloves into the crowd and walked out with his family. He didn’t speak to the media at the post-fight press conference. It definitely feels like Masvidal is done for good after Saturday night.

However, we’ve seen a number of fighters retire and then come back in recent years. With that, is Masvidal really done fighting? In terms of competing against the best guys in the world inside the octagon, my answer is yes. I do believe that Masvidal is done when it comes to that.

However, I wouldn’t rule out Masvidal returning to combat sports. Masvidal has a lot going for him including his boxing promotion. He’s had heat with Jake Paul in the past and I wouldn’t rule out a boxing move for Masvidal against someone like that. Or, a speciality bout inside his promotion.

So, I do believe Masvidal is done with the UFC, but I wouldn’t bet money on him never competing again in combat sports.