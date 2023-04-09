Gilbert Burns wins decision over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287

Jan 21, 2023; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Gilbert Burns (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Neil Magny (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

In the co-main event of UFC 287, we saw a grudge match between two former title challengers at welterweight. The BMF and Miami’s own Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-16) was fighting in front of his home crowd as he took on Gilbert “Durinho” Burns (21-5).

For Masvidal, this was a must-win fight. Entering the octagon tonight, Masvidal was carrying a three-fight losing streak and he really wasn’t competitive in any of those losses. The road didn’t get any easier tonight, but a win would put him right back into the title picture at 170.

Gilbert Burns just fought back in January and ran through veteran Neil Magny. It was Burns’ first fight since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev last year. It was a great bounce back performance for Durinho and he was looking to play spoiler on Masvidal’s homecoming this evening.

UFC 287 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 287 co-main event kicks off with a touch of the gloves. Masvidal takes the center and here we go. Both men bouncing as they are gauging the range. Low kick from Masvidal starts the striking. Both men are working a ton of feints here. Low kick from Masvidal and a body kick from Burns.

Powerful low kick from Masvidal. Lead left just misses for Burns and he eats another low kick. Jab from Burns. Big 1-2 lands for Burns. Leg ick from Masvidal. Jab from Masvidal. Halfway through the round and nothing significant has landed thus far. Both men being very patient here.

Body kick from Burns. Big combination from Masvidal finished by a calf kick. Another calf kick from Masvidal. Burns tries to come in with a right but misses. Wild misses from both men and Burns goes for a takedown but Masvidal shrugs him off. Body kick from Burns.

One minute left in the round and Masvidal lands another kick. Big right hand lands from Burns and Masvidal counters with a combination. That right hand from Burns is getting really close to the chin. Right hand from Burns and a combination from Masvidal. Big right hand from Burns and a jab from Gamebred. Takedown at the end of the round for Burns but I’m not convinced Masvidal didn’t win the first at UFC 287.

Round 2

Entering the second at UFC 287 and neither man should feel confident about that first round. Lead left from Burns starts the striking. Shovel hook from Burns briefly drops Masvidal and Burns immediately takes him down. Burns settles into Masvidal’s guard and this is worst case scenario for Burns.

The crowd already starts booing as Burns is just laying on Masvidal here. Short elbow from Burns. Two minutes gone in the second and the referee is warning Burns for inactivity. He’s throwing little shots but nothing is on them. Another warning from the ref as Burns isn’t doing much at all here. He tries posturing up and Masvidal works his way back to the fence.

Masvidal uses it to get up and he tries to scramble but he can’t break the grip of Burns. Burns is just holding onto him and he drags him back to the ground. Burns holding Masvidal against the fence here. Lots of boos raining down from the crowd.

Masvidal gets back to his feet but again, he can’t get Burns off him. Finally Masvidal breaks free but there’s only 30 seconds left. Body kick from Masvidal. Both men trade right hands. The round comes to a close and it was a clear round for Burns.

Round 3

Entering the final round and depending on how the first was scored, Masvidal might need a finish at UFC 287. They touch gloves and here we go. Check left hook from Masvidal starts the striking. Low kick from Masvidal. Burns answers with a body kick.

Long jab lands for Burns and he doubles it up. Low kick from Masvidal. He doubles up on it. Burns circling on the outside as Masvidal plots forward. Spinning back kick to the body from Masvidal. Left hook from Burns and then he lands a jab. Both men trade right hands.

Powerful 1-2 from Burns and that rocked Masvidal. Another big right from Burns. Masvidal looks wobbled here. High kick from Masvidal. Huge uppercut from Burns and that rocked Masvidal. Another big right hand from Burns and he’s all over him. Two minutes left.

Calf kick and a right hand for Masvidal. Lead left from Burns and a cracking right hand. 1-2 from Masvidal lands. Deep shot from Burns and Masvidal defends. The crowd immediately starts booing. Burns trying hard for the takedown and he gets it with one minute left.

Short elbows from side control for Burns. He settles into half guard and that’s going to do it. Thirty seconds left and I don’t see any way that Masvidal wins it from here. More boos from the crowd and the fight comes to a close. Clear decision coming for Burns at UFC 287.

Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)