Gamebred Boxing 4 Preview

Roy Jones Jr., left, and Anthony Pettis face off after the pre-fight news conference Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Fiserv Forum ahead of the Gamebred 4 boxing event Saturday, April 1, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Their fight headlines the card. Boxing

Tomorrow night on UFC Fight Pass, Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing will host their fourth event and it’s an absolute banger that is filled with nostalgia. In the main event, all time great and former world champion Roy Jones Jr (66-9) returns to the ring against former UFC champion Anthony Pettis (25-14 MMA).

The last time we saw Jones Jr inside the ring was in 2020 when he fought Mike Tyson in an exhibition. Prior to that, his previous boxing match came back in 2018. There’s no question on who will have the better skill tomorrow night, however, there are a lot of questions around age.

Jones Jr will make the walk at 54-years-old. We know how great his skills once were, but Father Time is undefeated and tomorrow night he is going to be on the side of Anthony Pettis. Pettis is just 1-4 in his last five MMA bouts and this will be his first venture into boxing.

No, he doesn’t have the skills of a Roy Jones Jr. However, he’s 18 years younger than the former world champion and that could play a huge factor into the fight. Either way, it’s going to be a fascinating watch tomorrow night.

Gamebred Boxing

While that is the main event tomorrow night, personally I’m looking most forward to the co-main event which will feature a rematch of a fight that we saw in the UFC. Former UFC champion and Hall-of-Famer Jose Aldo (31-8) will be taking on “Lil Heathen” Jeremy Stephens (29-21).

These two fought in the UFC back in 2018 where Jose Aldo scored the first round knockout after brutally damaging Stephens to the body. Aldo has completely transitioned his combat sports career to boxing and he’s planning on having an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather later this year.

Also on the main card is a battle between Vitor Belfort (26-14) and Jacare Souza (26-10). Belfort last competed in a boxing exhibition against Evander Holyfield in 2021 where he scored a first round knockout. Jacare retired from the UFC in 2021 and is stepping back into combat sports with this matchup tomorrow night.

You can view tomorrow night’s full card here.