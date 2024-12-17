Former UFC champ Conor McGregor claims he’s agreed to box Logan Paul

Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor (22-6) took to X earlier this morning and revealed something very interesting. McGregor announced that he has a preliminary agreement in place to have an exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul.

This came out of no where and McGregor said that the agreement is with the wealthy Ambani family of India and that the boxing match would take place in India. There’s been no rumors of this and there has been no word as of yet from the Logan Paul camp.

UFC champ boxing Logan Paul?

Logan Paul is a jack of all trades. Unlike his brother Jake Paul who is focusing exclusively on boxing, Logan Paul has done a little bit of everything. While he’s no secret to stepping in the squared circle with gloves on, Paul has spent the majority of the past couple of years in the WWE wrestling ring.

Paul has had four boxing matchups. Three exhibitions and one professional bout. Two of those came against former social media rival turned his closest business partner, KSI. In 2021, Logan Paul boxed all time great Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition in Miami. He then returned to the ring last October to face a friend of McGregor’s in Dillon Danis.

McGregor was supposed to return to the UFC back in June to face Michael Chandler. He pulled out of the fight due to a broken toe stating that he would never enter the octagon again injured. McGregor is targeting a return to the octagon later in 2025 and he did say in the post this morning that he would turn his attention to that after the Logan Paul boxing match.