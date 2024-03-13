BREAKING: Boxing Match between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal set for June

Graphic Provided via Media Release

Today on the MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani dropped some massive boxing breaking news that relates directly to MMA fans. Helwani announced that on June 1st, we will see the original BMF rematch years in the making. MMA superstars Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Jorge Masvidal (35-17) will rematch in the boxing ring.

The details for the matchup are as followed:

June 1st, 2024

Location: Kia Forum – Inglewood, California

Professional Boxing Bout (Not an exhibition)

10 Rounds

Light Heavyweight Division (175 Pounds)

The matchup will be Masvidal’s professional boxing debut while it’s Diaz’s second bout. Diaz’s first official bout was last August when he lost a decision to Jake Paul. Now, he’ll step back into the squared circle and settle some business with Jorge Masvidal.

Boxing BMF Rematch

These two first squared off at UFC 244 back in 2019. Masvidal dominated the early portions of the fight, but it felt like Diaz was really coming on strong late in the fight. However, after an early exchange, Diaz suffered a nasty cut above his eye that continued to get worse throughout. A ringside doctor called the fight off after the third round leading to Masvidal getting the TKO win. However, there always felt like unfinished business there.

Earlier this year, Masvidal said that he was unretired and since then, he’s been trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. He wanted the two to square off in the boxing ring and now we know it’s happening. For MMA fans, this is two legends of the sport and I’m expecting there to be a lot of fan interest when this fight happens.