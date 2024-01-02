Is Jorge Masvidal gearing up for a UFC return?

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Jorge Masvidal (red gloves) reacts during his fight against Nate Diaz (blue gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Could the UFC‘s original BMF be gearing up for a return to the octagon? Last night, one of the biggest stars in combat sports over the last few years sent out a pretty clear update on X regarding his career. The former BMF title holder “Gamebred” Jorge Masvidal (35-17) simply said that he was “Unretired”.

Unretired — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) January 2, 2024

Masvidal fought in April last year where he lost a decision to Gilbert Burns. It was Masvidal’s fourth straight loss and this one took place in his hometown of Miami, Florida. Following the loss, Masvidal said that he was hanging up the gloves and talked about how he just didn’t have the same attributes he used to such as his reactions and his timing.

Following his loss and departure at UFC 287, Masvidal spent the rest of the year focusing on building up his own promotion Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA. Masvidal got several big time names to compete in his promotion such as former UFC heavyweight champions Junior Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum.

UFC Return?

Masvidal has teased wanting to come back and box. However, he’s been clear that he’d only do it if the UFC gave the green light. Technically, Masvidal is still under contract with the UFC and any fight he’d have would require approval from the promotion.

With him announcing his intentions to return, many were wondering if he’d find himself competing at UFC 300. The promotion announced a new Anti-Doping program after they cut ties with USADA which officially kicked off yesterday. However, even under the new program, Masvidal would be subject to testing for six months before an official return.

Time will tell and I’m sure more details will start to come out, but it’s very intriguing to think about Masvidal returning. I’m not sure he’s coming back to the UFC and if I had to put money on it, I’d say it would either be in Bare Knuckle or he’d be boxing. However, time will tell.