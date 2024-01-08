Boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal in the works

Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

A BMF title fight rematch is in the works but not in MMA, this time in boxing. Happy Punch was the first to report this evening on X and later confirmed by Ariel Helwani that the original BMF title fight would be ran back in boxing. Stockton’s finest Nate Diaz will be running it back with “Gamebred” Jorge Masvidal.

While Happy Punch stated that the bout would be in March, Helwani simply said that it would take place later this year. At this point, there’s no confirmation on a date for the matchup. Masvidal had the internet talking last week when he announced that he was unretired with a single post on X.

Of course, initial wonders were around UFC 300 which could certainly use some star power. However, there didn’t seem to be any momentum there with 300 and the world was left wondering what Masvidal would do. Turns out, he will be boxing and he will be taking on a familiar foe.

The first time these two faced off was at UFC 244 in 2019 for the inaugural BMF title. Masvidal dominated the fight early on, but Diaz really started to build some momentum in the middle rounds. That said, a ringside doctor called the fight off after three rounds due to a cut over the eye of Diaz. There definitely seemed to be some unfinished business there and now we will see them box.

Boxing BMF Rematch

Nate Diaz finished his UFC contract up in late 2022 and then moved on to the boxing world. Diaz took on Jake Paul back in August and gave Paul a pretty tough fight. However, Diaz was not nearly active enough and lost a decision to Paul. Diaz was also dropped by Paul in their matchup.

Diaz has expressed interest in returning to the UFC, however, he’s still wanting to do his own thing at the moment. It’s clear that he wanted to do something again in boxing and now he’s getting a big time fight. While both men are not on top of the MMA world like they used to be, both still have big names and are both big draws. I’m expecting there to be a lot of viewers when these two square off again.