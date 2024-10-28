After UFC 308, is a title shot next for Khamzat Chimaev?

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In the co-main event of UFC 308, we saw a potential title eliminator in the middleweight division. Former champion Robert Whittaker (26-8) was trying to silence the hype and take the 0 away from superstar contender Khamzat Chimaev (14-0).

I figured going into this matchup, Chimaev was going to be able to take Whittaker down early. The big thing things for me were could Whittaker survive and if he could, how would Chimaev holdup over the course of five rounds against someone as dangerous as Robert Whittaker.

Well, we didn’t have to find out about the second one. Within the first few seconds, Chimaev shot for a huge takedown and got Whittaker down. Whittaker did a good job of defending most of the round, but he could never get back to his feet. Chimaev was excellent at controlling him and keeping his back.

Eventually, Chimaev worked his forearm along the chin of Whittaker. He locked in a face crank and Whittaker tapped frantically. Chimaev’s squeeze had so much force that it moved all of Whittaker’s front teeth in and gave the appearance that he had broken his jaw. Just a massive statement from Chimaev at UFC 308.

What’s next after UFC 308?

I think after that performance you have to give Chimaev a title fight in his next fight. That being said, will he be the next challenger to Dricus Du Plessis? DDP sent Chimaev a message on X about taking his 0, but I don’t think Chimaev is going to be the next challenger.

Dana White has said for months and I think they’ll stay true to this course that former champion Sean Strickland will get the next shot. Strickland and DDP fought to a razor close decision back in January where DDP won the title. Many including White thought that Strickland won the title.

The current plan is for DDP to defend the title in early 2025 and that is what Strickland is preparing for. I don’t think the UFC will turn Chimaev around so quickly. I think they’ll keep Chimaev in the wings and will have him lined up to face whoever wins between those two in their rematch.