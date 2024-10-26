UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev runs through and submits Robert Whittaker

In the co-main event of UFC 308, we saw a highly anticipated matchup in the middleweight division. A massive five-round matchup between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (26-7) and superstar contender Khamzat Chimaev (13-0).

Starting with Chimaev, this is his first fight since last October when he defeated Kamaru Usman by decision in Abu Dhabi. Chimaev came onto the scene back in 2020 when he won three fights in three months. However, since then, he’s had a ton of health issues and this will be just his fifth fight since. He’s still undefeated and he’s still a star, but there are definitely questions with him now.

Chimaev was supposed to face Whittaker back in June at UFC Saudi Arabia. When Chimaev pulled out with an illness, Ikram Aliskerov stepped in. Whittaker knocked him out in the first round which was Whittaker’s second win of the year. He’s trying to get another middleweight title shot and since moving to middleweight years ago, Whittaker has only lost to champions Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 308 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 308 co-main event starts with a big leg kick from Whittaker. Another leg kick and Chimaev immediately dives deep on a takedown. He’s got Whittaker against the fence here and he’s trying to get the back. Whittaker defending well but Chimaev is all over him here. 90 seconds in and it’s all Chimaev as he starts to lay in knees to the thigh.

Whittaker is staying composed and he’s just defending here. Chimaev gets full back control and immediately Whittaker scrambles and gets back to his feet. Chimaev right back on the legs and right back down goes Whittaker. Halfway through the round and this is suffocating for Whittaker.

Chimaev has a hook in here and he’s looking for the rear naked choke. Looks like he had it briefly but Whittaker scrambles out of it and Chimaev goes right back on his back. He locks in a neck crank and Whittaker taps immediately. He’s pointing to his jaw which might be broken.

Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker by Submission – Round 1