After UFC 305, it looks like a rematch is next for middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 305, the middleweight title was on the line. The champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) was defending his championship against the former champion Israel Adesanya (24-4) in a highly anticipated matchup.

This fight was very fun from the opening bell. Adesanya was doing his thing from the outside using his kicks and tremendous shots to the body and then you’d have DDP do his blitzes where he was hitting the champion with big shots. Both men had good moments in the first, but I have the first to the champion.

The second round saw DDP move to using his wrestling more. He timed a beautiful double leg and got Adesanya to the ground multiple times. The second round was a clear round for the champion. Adesanya really started to get going in the third round. He upped his pressure and landed some really big shots.

That said, DDP still had his moments, but the third seemed like a round for Adesanya. In the fourth, Adesanya looked like the fresher fighter and he was really starting to get off. However, the UFC middleweight champion showed his true heart and never stopped pressing forward. Eventually he landed his own big shot.

Adesanya turned but Du Plessis his him three straight times with huge rights and then he took Adesanya down. DDP immediately got Adesanya’s back and locked in a rear naked choke. Adesanya was forced to tap giving Du Plessis the submission win at UFC 305.

What’s next after UFC 305?

Dricus Du Plessis is such an interesting fighter. When you watch him, nothing he does appears elite. In fact, there are some things he does in which he looks a little sloppy. However, he’s tough as hell, he doesn’t stop coming forward, and he’s non-stop action. That’s led him to start his UFC career 8-0 with six finishes.

His last three fights include finishes over Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker while winning a close decision over Sean Strickland. Speaking of Sean Strickland, that appears to be the next challenge for the South African champion. Dana White has already confirmed that Strickland will get the next shot.

Time for war Dutch man…… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 18, 2024

Strickland and DDP fought back in January at UFC 297. It was a razor close fight that Dana White, myself, and many in the media felt Strickland won. However, there were a lot of people who thought that Du Plessis won. It was as close as it could get. Now, they’ll run it back and hopefully have a definitive winner.