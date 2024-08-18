UFC 305 Recap: Dricus Du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya to retain the middleweight title

In the main event of UFC 305, we saw a heated battle for the middleweight championship. The champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2) was looking to successfully defend his title for the first time as he took on former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-3).

It’s been an interesting journey getting to this fight that we all wanted to see a year ago. Last July, these two had a heated face-off after Du Plessis defeated Robert Whittaker. It was supposed to be followed by their title fight. However, DDP suffered an injury and Sean Strickland took his spot.

We know the rest of the story. Strickland defeated Adesanya for the title and then Du Plessis won the title from Strickland at UFC 297. Now, it all circles back to the original fight and it went down tonight.

UFC 305 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 305 main event starts with Adesanya taking the center. The former champion is floating out his jab early on while Du Plessis is hanging on the outside. Adesanya looks very big in there tonight. Nice low kick from DDP. Adesanya starts the pressure and Du Plessis advances with a left over the top.

Du Plessis tries blitzing again but eats a counter. Nice left over the top lands for Du Plessis and Adesanya counters with a big body kick. Nice body kick for Du Plessis and Adesanya lands a nice jab. Leg kick from Du Plessis and now one from Adesanya. Body kick from Du Plessis. Both men trade big shots in the center.

Du Plessis tries to get a body lock but Adesanya easily shakes him off. Left straight from Adesanya and it appears that Du Plessis was cut by an earlier shot. Power body from Adesanya. Combination from Adesanya and a blitz from Du Plessis. Big right and a kick from the champion. Nice leg kick now from Du Plessis.

Combination from Adesanya finished with a body kick. Du Plessis counters with one of his own. Big right now from Du Plessis and a big kick. Combination from Du Plessis and Adesanya rips a massive hook to the body. Combination from Du Plessis and he lands another big shot as the bell sounds. I give the first to the champion at UFC 305.

Round 2

Entering the second and it could have gone either way in the first round. Adesanya takes the center and rips a huge kick to the calf of DDP. Combination and a spinning back kick now from the champion. Jab from Du Plessis. Calf kick from Adesanya and Du Plessis gets a takedown off a beautiful level change.

Adesanya tries to get back up but Du Plessis gets his back. He does and he nearly gets a choke but Adesanya shakes him off and scrambles. They are back up to their feet and Adesanya is all over Du Plessis here. Du Plessis looks a little tired and Adesanya is trying to up the pressure. Takedown from Du Plessis after a combination from Adesanya.

Adesanya gets up against the fence but he eats a knee from DDP. Du Plessis drags Adesanya down but Adesanya is using the fence to get right back up. 90 seconds left in this hectic round and Du Plessis lands a left against the fence. Knee to the thigh from DDP. Du Plessis with a trip but Adesanya pops right back up.

Less than a minute left in the round and Adesanya can’t shake Du Plessis here. Knee to the thigh and a left from Du Plessis. More big lefts from Du Plessis. Adesanya goes for a trip to get free but Du Plessis goes right back on the takedown attempt. The round ends and I have it 2-0 Du Plessis at UFC 305.

Round 3

Entering the third and Adesanya might be down two rounds. He opens with a nice body shot. Nice body kick from Adesanya and he’s upping the pressure here. Left straight for Adesanya and a right from Du Plessis. Du Plessis eats a big jab from Adesanya. Du Plessis looks a little tired here and Adesanya rips to the body.

Right over the top from Du Plessis. Head kick from Adesanya and now a right hand. Running jab for Du Plessis. Big leg kick from Adesanya and Du Plessis blitzes but nothing lands. Another big body shot from Adesanya. Huge left to the body from Adesanya and those are doing damage. Right over the top from Du Plessis. Another nice combination from the champion.

Spinning elbow from Adesanya and a huge left from Du Plessis. Du Plessis might have Adesanya rocked here. Another big shot from the champion. Adesanya shakes it off. Uppercut and a right from Adesanya. Right hand from Du Plessis and a combination from Adesanya. Huge shots from both guys in the center.

Right hand from Du Plessis and Adesanya fires a combination. Big straight from Adesanya. One minute left in the round and DDP lands a vicious leg kick. Huge combination to the body from Adesanya and Du Plessis lands over the top. Big combination from Adesanya. Adesanya is landing a lot here in the third round. The round ends and I think it goes to Adesanya. 29-28 Du Plessis at UFC 305

Round 4

Entering the championship rounds and this is anyone’s fight right now. Adesanya opening with jabs and trying to stay at range. Head kick attempt from Adesanya. Combination from Adesanya and Du Plessis shoots desperately for a takedown. It doesn’t land and Du Plessis lands a left on the come up. Combination from Adesanya.

Body kick and a uppercut from Adesanya. Right straight from Du Plessis and Adesanya lands another good shot. Right over the top from Du Plessis but he eats a big body kick from the former champion. Both men trade big rights. Two jabs from Adesanya and a body kick lands for Du Plessis.

Halfway through the fourth round and Du Plessis is upping his pressure now. Clean combination from Adesanya backs him up. Uppercut and a body kick from Adesanya. Combination to the body from Adesanya. Huge left hook from Du Plessis gets Adesanya backing up. Check left from Du Plessis now.

Right over the top from Du Plessis and Adesanya briefly drops. Big shots from Du Plessis and he’s on Adesanya. He gets Adesanya down and immediately gets on the back. He locks in the choke and Adesanya taps. DDP remains the UFC middleweight champion.

Dricus Du Plessis def. Israel Adesanya by Submission – Round 4