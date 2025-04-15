After third straight knockout win at UFC 314, what’s next for Dominick Reyes?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kicking off the PPV main card of UFC 314 this past Saturday night was a matchup between two ranked light heavyweight contenders. Former title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-4) was taking on the returning Nikita Krylov (30-10).

Krylov was returning for the first time in two years while Dominick Reyes was looking to continue his career resurgence that’s taken place over the last year. Back in 2020, Dominick Reyes came extremely close to dethroning Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title. He lost a very close decision that many people believed he won.

After the Jones fight, he got knocked out in three straight fights leading many to believe that his career was essentially over. However, after back-to-back knockout wins in 2024, he was looking to do it again and prove that he’s not just back, but he’s better.

He proved just that at UFC 314. From the opening bell, Reyes was landing good shots and wobbled Krylov in the first minute of the fight. Later in the first round, Krylov charged forward and Reyes landed a perfect pull left that put Krylov out cold.

What’s next after UFC 314?

With this win, Dominick Reyes has gone from a divisional afterthought to once again being a real contender at 205. In the updated ranking, Reyes is now ranked 8th and he has his eyes on the top five of the division. So, with this latest win, who should be next for Reyes?

In looking at the division, I think there are a couple of options. The champion Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira are likely having a rematch next. Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree are fighting in June which leaves three others ranked ahead of Reyes. Those three are Carlos Ulberg, Jan Blachowicz, and Aleksandar Rakic.

Reyes is going to fight one of those three, but if I’m match making, I would put him against Carlos Ulberg. Ulberg and Reyes are both on winning streaks currently while Blachowicz and Rakic are coming off losses. I think the UFC should book it that way but if Reyes ends up fighting Rakic next or if he has a rematch with Blachowicz, I don’t think anyone would complain.