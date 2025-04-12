UFC 314 Results: Dominick Reyes knocks Nikita Krylov out in the first

Kicking off the PPV main card of UFC 314 tonight was a matchup between two ranked light heavyweight contenders. Former title challenger Dominick Reyes (14-4) was taking on the returning Nikita Krylov (30-9).

Both men entered the octagon tonight looking to keeping their winning streaks alive. For Nikita Krylov, this was his first fight in over two years. The last time we saw Krylov, he submitted Ryan Spann which was his third win in a row. Krylov was hoping to get a win tonight which would put him into the title picture at 205.

Dominick Reyes has seen his career turnaround over the last year. After losing four fights in a row which completely derailed his career, the former title challenger won back-to-back fights by stoppage last year and now he’s one win away from being back in the UFC title picture.

UFC 314 Recap

Round 1

The UFC 314 main card opener kicked off with a touch of the gloves. Body kick from Krylov starts the striking. Krylov holding the center and is upping the pressure early on. Reyes trying to gauge the range and he lands a nice left counter as Krylov comes in. Stiff right hand from Reyes and Krylov buckles.

Krylov seems to have recovered but he was rocked there. Left straight lands for Reyes and now a body kick. Nice leg kick lands for Reyes. Check right hook now from Reyes. Head kick just misses from Krylov. Nice right hand from Krylov and now a body kick. Both men meet in the middle but nothing big lands.

Nice shot to the body lands for Reyes. Krylov charges forward and Reyes knocks him out cold with a left hand. Massive win for Dominick Reyes at UFC 314!

Dominick Reyes def. Nikita Krylov by KO – Round 1