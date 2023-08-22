After statement win at UFC 292, what’s next for Ian Garry?

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

This past Saturday night on the main card of UFC 292, we saw a highly anticipated matchup in the welterweight division. Ian Garry (13-0) was looking to move up the welterweight ranks and remain unbeaten as he took on the winniest fighter in welterweight history in Neil Magny (28-11).

These two had a lot of heat heading into the matchup and you could tell this fight was personal for Garry. As soon as the fight started, you could tell what Garry’s game plan was. Neil Magny is very long and lean which of course means that he doesn’t have much meat on his legs.

Garry immediately started blasting Magny with vicious calf kicks when the fight started. It didn’t take long before Magny was visibly limping inside the octagon. Throughout three rounds, Garry pulverized the front leg of Magny and just battered him on the feet.

It was a completely one-sided fight, although, some might’ve been disappointed with the fact that Garry didn’t get the finish. Nevertheless, he got an extremely dominant decision win at UFC 292 and moved up in the rankings.

What’s next after UFC 292?

Ian Garry is in no rush to make it to the very top of the division. Instead, he wants to take his time and prove that he’s worthy of all the praise that is coming his way. For his next bout, Garry said that he wants to prove that he’s the best striker in the division. To prove that, he called for a matchup with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

This is a layup for the UFC if they can make the fight happen. Apparently they tried to get Wonderboy to fight Garry after Wonderboy’s fight fell through a couple of weeks ago, but the former title challenger declined. I think he’d be more than willing to fight Garry with a full training camp.

Dana White hinted that they would love to have Garry fight in November at Madison Square Garden. There’s no better fight to make and it would be a huge test to see just how good Ian Garry actually is.