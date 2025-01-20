After retaining his title at UFC 311, what’s next for Islam Makhachev?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC 311, we saw a lightweight title fight that came together in a little less than 24 hours. Lightweight champion and current P4P king Islam Makhachev (27-1) took on Renato Moicano (20-6-1). Originally, Moicano was supposed to face Beneil Dariush while Makhachev was supposed to face Arman Tsarukyan on Saturday night.

Tsarukyan injured his back in the early hours of the morning on Friday and the UFC decided to pull the plug on the fight after Tsarukyan said he couldn’t compete. Moicano stepped up for the promotion and got the opportunity of a lifetime. He actually started out strong on Saturday landing a couple of nice shots on the champion.

However, once Makhachev grabbed ahold of him, it was over. Makhachev landed a huge takedown and immediately started working his way towards the mount. Moicano forced a scramble but Makhachev immediately locked in a d’arce choke. Moicano was forced to tap and Makhachev retained his UFC lightweight title.

What’s next after UFC 311?

It appears that a rematch is going to be next for Islam Makhachev, but it’s not the rematch that was scheduled for this past Saturday. A visibly annoyed Dana White said in the UFC 311 post-fight press conference that Arman Tsarukyan lost his opportunity and he would have to fight back to a title shot.

With that, the next title shot appears destined for “Do Bronx” Charles Oliveira. Oliveira is coming off a big win against Michael Chandler this past November. Oliveira and Makhachev were supposed to have a rematch in October 2023, but a bad cut 11 days before the fight cancelled the fight. Oliveira would go on to lose a split decision to Arman Tsarukyan which gave Tsarukyan his title shot.

Islam Makhachev made it clear this week that he would welcome a rematch with Oliveira and I think that’s going to be what happens next.